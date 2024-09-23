Flare Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Flare has a total market cap of $716.43 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.00272039 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,535,708,171 coins and its circulating supply is 48,422,324,981 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,535,710,283.13135 with 48,422,324,981.802216 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01497212 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,681,634.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

