DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00075947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.78 or 0.38169444 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

"

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

