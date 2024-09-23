Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $373.22 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $27.29 or 0.00043145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and approximately $373.22 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,003,361 coins and its circulating supply is 406,000,261 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

