Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Rosanne Robinson Acquires 178,079 Shares

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Free Report) insider Rosanne Robinson acquired 178,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,079.23 ($111,540.02).

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. Its lead product includes SARTATE, a targeted theranostic radiopharmaceutical used for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.