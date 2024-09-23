Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $59.66.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
