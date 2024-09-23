Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,830 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

