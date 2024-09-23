Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.17 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.