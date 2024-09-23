Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $80,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $414.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.71.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

