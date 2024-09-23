258 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,921 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,281 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Trading Up 0.5 %

NTRA opened at $127.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $132.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

