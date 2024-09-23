Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,324,000 after acquiring an additional 452,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,535,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.