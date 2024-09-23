Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $66,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $290.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

