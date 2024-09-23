Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $566.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

