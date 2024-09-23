Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

D stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

