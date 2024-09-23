Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $404.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $405.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

