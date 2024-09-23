Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $60,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CDW by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after acquiring an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Down 1.1 %

CDW stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.85. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

