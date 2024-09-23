Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 69,887 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 472.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,610,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $242.12 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average of $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

