PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,654 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of PayPal worth $33,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

