American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $235.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.39. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.