Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $28,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

