1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,305 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $87,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,257,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 250,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,602.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

