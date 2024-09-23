Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $748.09 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $748.09 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00007880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,248.12 or 1.00006921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00057667 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,106,753 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,951,738.40675625 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.93543606 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $25,253,348.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

