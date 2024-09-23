Harmony Asset Management LLC Purchases 729 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $299.85 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,815 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

