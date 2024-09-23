Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,678.85 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $21,678.85 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.25595806 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $19,598.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

