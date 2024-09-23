QUINT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,504.09 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $4,504.09 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.00272039 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

