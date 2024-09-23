Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $133.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

