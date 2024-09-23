Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ASML opened at $795.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $870.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.21. The company has a market capitalization of $313.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.