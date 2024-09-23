DRW Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $75,387,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EQT by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,834,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,178,000 after acquiring an additional 966,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens cut their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.