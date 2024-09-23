DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $217.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $218.84. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

