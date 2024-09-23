Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,085,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,890 shares during the quarter. Atlas Energy Solutions makes up about 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,176 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AESI. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 40,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $802,726.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,445,069 shares in the company, valued at $146,221,155.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 960,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,529.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 40,872 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $802,726.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,445,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,221,155.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,133 shares of company stock worth $1,461,398 and sold 25,713 shares worth $510,403. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

