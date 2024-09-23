VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

