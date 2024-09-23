Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $236.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.