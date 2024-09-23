Swipe (SXP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161.47 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Swipe has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $161.47 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00274785 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 618,003,213 coins and its circulating supply is 618,003,467 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

