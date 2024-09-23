Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $80.36 million and $37.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

