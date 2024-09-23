Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $133.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00007203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

