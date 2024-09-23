DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $119.87 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00536396 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009450 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00106921 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00275080 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00030431 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00035210 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00076997 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,265,896,637 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
