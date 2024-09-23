TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.54 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $103.54 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,190,428,851 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,807,440 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

