Osmosis (OSMO) Market Cap Achieves $425.74 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $425.74 million and $15.22 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,907,409 coins and its circulating supply is 767,433,261 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
