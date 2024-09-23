BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $2.03 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for $604.55 or 0.00955701 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $88.22 billion and $2.03 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,473 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,507.18935814. The last known price of BNB is 593.54750608 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,843,732,068.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

