Cookie (COOKIE) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Cookie has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cookie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $668,561.16 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,845,510 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 83,829,461.626218 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02100993 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $719,961.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

