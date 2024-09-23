Zentry Price Tops $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Zentry has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $114.74 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01905098 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,441,335.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

