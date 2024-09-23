GYEN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,068.02 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $3,068.02 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00274785 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.