Insider Selling: Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) insider Diane McIntyre sold 49,000 shares of Tribal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £23,520 ($31,070.01).

Tribal Group Stock Performance

Tribal Group stock traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 48.18 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 8,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market cap of £102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.35. Tribal Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 74 ($0.98).

Tribal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

