Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 51,252 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 329.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Stellantis by 63.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,254,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,339,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

