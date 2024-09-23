Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for 1.2% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Catalent worth $55,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,061,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

