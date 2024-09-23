Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Trims Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $280.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -438.47 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $152.03 and a 52 week high of $293.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.32.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

