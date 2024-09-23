Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for approximately 1.4% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.24% of ANSYS worth $67,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $320.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

