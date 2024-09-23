Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises 1.3% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $62,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $356.14 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.02 and its 200 day moving average is $345.09. The company has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.