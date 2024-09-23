Yu Fan Purchases New Shares in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 912,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,000. CARGO Therapeutics makes up approximately 19.6% of Yu Fan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $162,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $162,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARGO Therapeutics Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

