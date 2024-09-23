Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,121,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,490,000. HashiCorp comprises about 1.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,386,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,619,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Price Performance
HCP opened at $33.89 on Monday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.
Insider Transactions at HashiCorp
In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $109,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,794.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,132,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $109,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,794.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,532 shares of company stock worth $7,901,335. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.
HashiCorp Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
