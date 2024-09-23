Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $81.60 Million in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,403,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,596,000. Stericycle accounts for 1.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,010,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter worth approximately $62,298,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $37,263,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,760,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

